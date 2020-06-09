Maxine Craig
Alamogordo - Maxine Craig, 79, passed away on June 7, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on June 9, 1940 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to C.H. and Edrie Jackson.
Maxine lived in Gran Quivira, New Mexico until 1954 when her family moved to Alamogordo. She graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1959 and married Don Craig in Alamogordo on September 3, 1960.
Maxine had one son, Clay Craig and raised her grandson, Cody Craig. She was always proud of her boys and loved them very much which you could see without a doubt. Her precious granddaughter, Taren Robinson then came along. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Craig whom she loved and missed so very much. Also preceding her in death were her parents, C.H. and Edrie Jackson.
The funeral service for Maxine Craig will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Tucker officiating.
Pallbearers include James Cadwallder, David Craig and Preston Craig.
The Craig family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.