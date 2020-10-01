Mee (May) Yee



Alamogordo - May Yee, born on July 29, 1935 in Canton China, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 24, 2020. She died surrounded by family and friends in Alamogordo.



May moved to Sacramento, California in 1953. She was married to Jimmy Yee on April 3, 1959, in Reno, Nevada. They resided in Roswell, New Mexico and began working at a Chinese restaurant. In 1963, they moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico and opened their first restaurant, the Chinese Dragon. This was the first of three restaurants that they owned and managed for over 45 years.



May was hard working and known for her generous hospitality and kindness to all. Everyone that went to her home was greeted with a kind smile and great food.



May loved the family business and wanted everyone to feel loved and welcomed when they came into the restaurant. She would go out of her way to hold babies so their parents could enjoy their meals.



Dogs would look for her in the drive thru as she would give them fortune cookie treats.



May is preceded in death by her parents, Bong Yee, and Gin Shee Yee, and her brother, Edward Yee. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Yee of Alamogordo, and their children, son, Donald Yee and wife Diana Yee of Albuquerque, and daughter, Susan Yee of Albuquerque. They also have two grandchildren, Malia Yee and Corrie Yee. May is also survived by nieces and nephews Kim and Ellen Yee, Sonya Yee, Della Yee and husband Terry, and Denny Yee.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Crime Stoppers of Otero County. The mailing address is: 1111 10th Street, Box 482, Alamogordo, NM 88310.



The family also wishes to extend their special thanks and gratitude to Alamogordo Health Care and Hospice for their kindness and caring support during May's last days. The family would also like to express their thanks to close friends, Cathy Garcia, Kathy McCutcheon, Ive Schwebach, Muwen Shi, Qin Xiang, John Kramer, NeNe Miller, and Michelle Saunders for all of their prayers and many expressions of love.



The Yee family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store