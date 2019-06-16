Services
Michael Lavern Motley


Alamogordo - Michael Lavern Motley passed away at his home in Alamogordo, NM on Sunday June 1st 2019 at the age of 61. Michael was born on September 22, 1957 in Milton Florida to James and Rose Motley. He is survived by his wife Gisela Motley, son James Michael Motley and his wife Nancy Motley of Huston Tx. Parents James and Rose Motley of Tularosa NM, four brothers - Steven Motley of El Paso Tx, Marvin Motley of Leawood Ks., Tracy Motley of Waddell Az., Mark Motley of Ft Lauderdale Fl. and two sisters, Kim Richards and Brenda Motley Lopez of Tularosa NM. The Motley family will celebrate the life of their beloved son, brother, husband and father in a private family only celebration.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 16, 2019
