Michael Roberts
High Rolls Mountain Park, NM - Michael (Mike) Roberts passed away on June 25, 2020 following an honorable battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born November 17, 1949 in Plainview, TX to Sam and Gladys (Flanagan) Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Roberts; a step-son Randall Heye (Joni); grandchildren Davis, Anna, and Brynn Heye; and brothers Joe Roberts (Lynn) and John Roberts. Mike had the pleasure of working for Southern California Edison at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, and being Gramps.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is not planned at this time.
The Roberts family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/
