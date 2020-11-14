Miguel Mata
Alamogordo - Miguel "Mike" Mata, born in El Paso Texas on September 27, 1944, graduated to heaven on November 10, 2020 at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center. He was 76 years of age.
Miguel was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him. Miguel was a police officer for the City of Alamogordo for 23 years, a Deputy Sheriff for at the Otero County Courthouse for 10 years, and a custodian in the Alamogordo Public Schools for 10 years. He had an incredible work ethic and made everyone's day better with his beautiful and friendly smile.
Miguel is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Mata; his fathers, Miguel Mata and Guillermo "Willie" Ortega; and his granddaughter, Kayla Cook. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Connie Mata; his four daughters, Suzette Williams, Rene Munoz and husband Carlos, Nichole Burgin and husband Derrell, Kristen Tibbs and husband Larry Don; his grandchildren, Emily Anderson, Ashlie Munoz, Rhett Munoz, Makenzie Burgin, Logan Wingo, Konner Burgin, Katie Wingo, Lindsay Tibbs, and Ethan Don Tibbs; and his great grandson, Grady Munoz. Miguel also leaves behind mother, Carmen Ortega; siblings, Rosa Esquivel, Rudy Mata, Nellie Martinez, Robert Ortega, Willie Ortega, Anita Ortega, Ysela Hergenrder, Jessie Martinez and many nieces and nephews.
Services are pending. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.