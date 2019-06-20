|
Mike Kizer
Alamogordo - Michael D."Mike" Kizer, 79
TSgT, USAF, Ret.
Michael D. "Mike" Kizer, TSgT, USAF, Ret., 79, passed away on June 17, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on January 13, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa to William and Bernice (Brewer) Kizer.
Mr. Kizer retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Tech Sergeant. He then joined the Alamogordo Department of Public Safety and served as a motorcycle policeman. He then worked at White Sands Missile Range. He served on the board of the Otero Federal Credit Union for over thirty years. He was elected to the Alamogordo School Board.
Mike was an integral part of his community and family. He was a highly respected man of unwavering strength, yet he had the kindest and most gentle soul. If you knew him, you knew LOVE and you had a friend for life!
He is survived by his three daughters, Brittany (Pablo Ochoa) Kizer of Alamogordo, NM, Shawna (Melvin) Dusharm of Colorado Springs, CO and Shanda Rue of Fort Worth, TX; three sons, Michael Kizer II of Dover, DE, Damon (April) Kizer of Alamogordo, NM and Jordan (Esperanza) Kizer of Alamogordo, NM; sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren; sisters, Marylyn Kenerly of Dayton, OH and Patricia Branhan Hollis of Harvre De Grace, MD.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelly Kizer; his parents, William and Bernice Kizer; and his brother, William Kizer, Jr.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service for Michael Kizer will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Alamogordo High School Tiger Pit with Pastor James Forney and Pastor Jeff Sowers officiating.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons Honor Guard.
Pallbearers include John Velez, Andy Monroy, Brandon Hightower, Theo Livingston, Mike Aguirre, and Jerry Warf.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Motorcycle Policemen.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to DPS motorcycle program.
The Kizer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com <http://www.hamiltonodell.com>.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 20, 2019