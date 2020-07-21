Mildred Louise Hoffman Hust



Hernando - Mildred Louise Hoffman Hust died July 17, 2020 in Hernando Mississippi after a long illness. She was born October 12, 1931 in El Paso, Texas, and was the youngest child of John Henry and May Margaret (Marie Philomine Bouligny) Hoffman.



Even though born in El Paso while her father was a locomotive engineer with Southern Pacific Railroad, Millie grew up in Carrizozo, New Mexico. Millie attended and graduated from Carrizozo High School in 1948 at the age of 16. She was president for her junior and senior classes, valedictorian of her graduating class, Football Queen, and cheerleader. She held Grand Office in Rainbow Girls, and was a Sun Princess in the Sun Carnival in 1949 in El Paso, Texas.



Millie's parents moved back to El Paso in 1948 after her high school graduation. She was employed in the Lincoln County Extension Office in Carrizozo before attending Texas Western College (now UTEP) in El Paso. On June 3, 1950, she married the love of her life, Clarence Hust. They had know each other as small kids growing up together in Carrizozo. While Clarence was in the Navy serving in the Korean War, they lived in Long Beach, California. After Clarence was discharged from the Navy, they moved to Las Cruces, NM. Clarence attended New Mexico State University and Millie was in charge of the first student married housing development on campus. During this time at NMSU, Millie gave birth to her two children, Karen and Ron. After Clarence's graduation, the family moved to Oklahoma City, OK. In the early 1960's, they found their way back home to Alamogordo. Millie was know as the "Neighborhood Mom" by all the kids that visited. She welcomed everyone with fresh baked cookies, a great meal, and of course personal counseling. She was also know as "Mimi" to her three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Millie was preceded in death by her Parents John Henry Hoffman and May Margaret Bouligny Hoffman, a brother Harold S. Hoffman, and two sisters, Anna Belle Burrow and Dorothy Lee Van Deren.



She is survived by her husband of 70 years Clarence Hust, a daughter Karen Rawlings and husband Gino of Nesbit Mississippi, Ron Hust and wife Barb of Queen Creek Arizona. Grandchildren Stacye Trout and her husband Cal, Tyler Hust and Angelica, and Chad Hust. She leaves behind five Great Grandchildren, lory, Ryan, Marleigh, Ava, and Ty-Ty.



Services will be held on at a later date due to COVID-19, at St. Judes Church Parrish in Alamogordo. Rosary will be at 10:15am, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00am. Internment and "Celebration of Life" will follow. All family and friends are welcome to attend the Rosary, Mass, and Celebration of Millie's life.









