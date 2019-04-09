|
Millie Marie Kenyon
Alamogordo - Millie Marie Kenyon, Born Feburary 18th, 1947 to Orlie Earl Kenyon and Bonnie Lee Carver in Roswell, New Mexico, departed this earthly life March 30th, 2019, in her home in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Norman C Smiley, and brother, Gene Carnet and wife Lisa, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews etc.; step children Seth Smiley, Jimmy Smiley, and Felecia McGrew; and a total of 9 grand children whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her Father, Mother, and one sister. Memorial services will be Saturday April 13th at 2pm and will be held at the Moose Lodge 2016: 29 South Flordia Ave, Alamogordo New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Moose Lodge 2016.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019