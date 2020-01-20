|
|
Modesto Ramos
Alamogordo - Modesto Ramos, 84, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on July 1, 1935 in Tularosa, New Mexico to Sesario and Rebecca Ramos.
Modesto is survived by his beloved "Darlin" wife, Maria S Ramos of 62 wonderful years; his children, Vivian Smith (Paul), Monica Otero (Ralph), and Ray Ramos. He immensely enjoyed his 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Hew was loved and cherished by many, most importantly to his family. He was a blessing beyond measure to call him Husband, Dad, and "Grandpo".
The Vigil with the Rosary will be recited at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church at 10:30 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 with Father Emmanuel Stephen, Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Jason Ramos, Israel Murphy, Raphael Otero, Michael Otero, Gabriel Otero, and Ralph Otero.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Smith, Rudy Guerra, Ivan Baros, Angel Ramos, Albert Palofox, Jessie Saenz, and Joseph Leyva.
A reception will immediately follow the services at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in the Perish Hall.
The Ramos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the Funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020