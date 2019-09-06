|
|
Nancy Linda Jonas
El Paso -
Nancy Linda Jonas, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born On October 27, 1947 in Artesia NM., to Tom and Amy Jonas. She was preceded by her brothers Thomas, W.C. and L.M. Jonas and her sister Norma Levertry. She is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl Carter, Deanetta White and Crystal Bond and son-in-law John White. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, Emily, Justin, Patrick, Shannon, Nissay, Hannah N, Hannah W., Fayed and James, her brother Jim Jonas, her sisters Dana Roebuck and Nelda Jonas and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was a longtime resident of Alamogordo recently of El Paso and a lifetime member of VFW, as well as a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Forgiven Wars. A Memorial Service will be in Alamogordo NM on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Moose Lodge.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019