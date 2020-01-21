|
|
Nannie Sue Crews Clark
Nannie Sue Crews Clark was born June 15, 1931 near Crews Lateral, Arkansas to Parks and Helen (Wilson) Crews. She attended church and school in Mississippi County, Arkansas where she met and married the love of her life, Buddy.
After spending years trailing after Buddy and the military way of living, she and Buddy purchased a pecan orchard near the Village of Tularosa where they could retire and enjoy country living.
Nannie Sue was the consummate hostess whether hosting the widows from church, military families or the popular hayrides complete with her homemade ice cream and cakes. Her children and grandchildren were treated to her excellent meals which always seem to include some kind of gravy. Not a single one of her children left home without knowing how to make at least 3 kinds of gravy!
After Buddy's death in 2016, Nannie Sue struggled to be brave and stay on the farm but soon found herself wishing to be with family. She moved to Clovis, NM to be near her daughter but always spoke of going back to the "nut farm".
Three and a half years of missing Buddy took a toll on her health and on December 19, 2019 her spirit followed where her heart had been since Buddy's death.
Nannie Sue will be missed by her sister Linda Lou Allen (Danny), her brother Jimmy Crews (Anell), her daughters Mary Rittenberry (Roger), Belinda Melton and Teresa Ross (Gary), 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her prince charming William Forrest Clark (Buddy) and her only son Joe Parks Clark.
After a private celebration of life, Nannie Sue will join Buddy in his beloved orchard - together forever with her true love.
Memorial contributions honoring Nannie Sue can be made to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020