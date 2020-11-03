1/1
Natalie Bigler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie Bigler

Clovis - ( April 04, 1983 - October 22, 2020 )

Natalie Bigler, 37, of Clovis, NM passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Monte Visita Cemetery, in Alamogordo, NM, with Dennis V. Christensen officiating. Michael L. Carney, Brian M. Carney, Dennis V. Christensen, Grant L. Christensen, Tyler C. Clayton, and Patrick E. Carr will serve as pallbearers.

Natalie was born April 4, 1983 in Alamogordo, NM to Michael Lee and DellaBeth (Morgan) Carney. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Natalie loved reading, crafting, playing the piano and the flute.

Survivors include: her parents; Michael and DellaBeth Carney of Clovis, NM, three daughters; Audrey E. Bigler of Barron, WI, Hannah K. Bigler of Barron, WI, and Emily M. Bigler of Barron, WI, son; Ethan J. Bigler of Barron, WI, father of her children; Jayson A. Bigler of Barron, WI, two sisters; Heather M. Clayton (Tyler) and her children; Cael and Faye Clayton of Ft. Collins, CO, and Autumn R. Carr (Patrick) of Bernalillo, NM, a brother; Brian M. Carney of Albuquerque, NM, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Patricia A. Morgan, Ray A. Norris, Connie R. and Paul Engle, John and Beth Ambrose.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved