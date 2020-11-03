Natalie Bigler
Clovis - ( April 04, 1983 - October 22, 2020 )
Natalie Bigler, 37, of Clovis, NM passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Monte Visita Cemetery, in Alamogordo, NM, with Dennis V. Christensen officiating. Michael L. Carney, Brian M. Carney, Dennis V. Christensen, Grant L. Christensen, Tyler C. Clayton, and Patrick E. Carr will serve as pallbearers.
Natalie was born April 4, 1983 in Alamogordo, NM to Michael Lee and DellaBeth (Morgan) Carney. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Natalie loved reading, crafting, playing the piano and the flute.
Survivors include: her parents; Michael and DellaBeth Carney of Clovis, NM, three daughters; Audrey E. Bigler of Barron, WI, Hannah K. Bigler of Barron, WI, and Emily M. Bigler of Barron, WI, son; Ethan J. Bigler of Barron, WI, father of her children; Jayson A. Bigler of Barron, WI, two sisters; Heather M. Clayton (Tyler) and her children; Cael and Faye Clayton of Ft. Collins, CO, and Autumn R. Carr (Patrick) of Bernalillo, NM, a brother; Brian M. Carney of Albuquerque, NM, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Patricia A. Morgan, Ray A. Norris, Connie R. and Paul Engle, John and Beth Ambrose.
