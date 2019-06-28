|
|
Neal Fellers
Alamogordo - The family of Dr. Neal Fellers would like to invite all his friends to join us in a gathering to celebrate his life. It will be held Saturday, June 29th from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Conference Room 1-4
Neal was known to some as Husband, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Friend and Co-worker. To All of us he was known as: A Walking Encyclopedia.
Neal Hoyt Fellers, 68, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on December 25, 1950 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Hoyt and Ida Harriette (Hair) Fellers.
The family lived near Jal, later moving to El Paso, TX and then in 1960, to San Jon, NM. Neal attended high school at San Jon, graduating as valedictorian in 1968. He attended Eastern New Mexico University, graduating summa cum laude in 1972 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry and Mathematics. He attended Baylor College of Medicine, graduating with his M.D. in 1975 with "high honor". Neal carried out five years of postdoctoral study at UNM School of Medicine, gaining board certification in internal medicine and pulmonary diseases; and for 20 years he was also board certified in critical care and geriatrics.
Neal married Gloria Wilcox on June 28, 1980. He joined the Greeley (Colorado) Medical Clinic in 1980 and practiced pulmonary, critical care and general internal medicine there through mid-2004, when he and Gloria moved to Alamogordo. Neal practiced in Alamogordo as a pulmonary consultant and in recent years, as a hospitalist at GCRMC.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria; brothers, Harold Bruce Fellers of Lubbock, TX and Clifford Allen Fellers of Odessa, TX.
He will be missed!
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 28, 2019