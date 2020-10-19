Nell Isabella Williams Carter
Alamogordo - Nell Isabella Williams Carter, 85, passed away at her daughter's home in Alamogordo NM, 17 October 2020.
Born 27 August 1935 in McColl SC, she was the daughter of the late Luke Williams and Minnie Lee Anderson Williams. In addition to her parents, Nell was predeceased by her husband, William Graham Carter; her sisters, Pearline Dyer and Mary Lee Love and her brother, James Williams; her daughter, Debora Lynn Carter; her beloved grandson, Michael William McLellan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
After many years as a housewife and world traveler with William in the US Army, Nell graduated from High School at Terry Sanford Sr High in Fayetteville, NC in 1977.
For a few years, Nell worked for the Fayetteville NC Schools, in the cafeteria. Nell also put in over 40 years as a volunteer with Army community service and Red Cross, at every posting in the Army with her husband. She was also an active member of Temple Baptist Church and The Columbia SC Red Hats Society.
Before this dreaded disease took over Nell's brain, you would have an extended shopping day just because you would run into Nell and chat with her at one of her favorite shopping places around Columbia - Hamricks, Stein Mart, Target, Kohl's or Belks.
Left to cherish her memory, includes her daughter Carolyn McLellan and husband Jon, their daughter, Shavonne McLellan and fiancé John Green, their children Connor and Willow; Michael's wife Alynn McLellan and their children, Michael Jr and Jon; daughter Linda Lane and her daughter, Lindsey Lane and son Casey Lane and his son Elijah Cain of Omaha NE; her son, Raymond Carter and his wife Lauri, and Raymond's children, Rachel Carter from CO; Carly Carter from TN; and Heather Walsh and her daughter Piper from TN; granddaughter Jessica Carter-Grainda and her husband Pete and son Casey; granddaughter, Rochelle Bekkelund and husband Travis and their children Madyson, Aubrey, and Jacob, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, also her closest living relative, Grace Caldwell of West Columbia and many other nieces, nephews and cousins from SC to Texas.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel.
