Nolan Vann
Nolan Vann passed away in the afternoon of April 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Vann; his son Stephen Vann; Stephen's wife Tamara; and their son, Isaac Nolan Vann. Other survivors include his brother Carroll Vann and his wife Toni; brother Lelain Vann and his wife Judy; sister Ruby Millhouse; sister-in-law Janice Friesen and her husband Rusty; brother-in-law Stephen Tidwell and his wife Jill; brother-in-law Dennis Tidwell; and mother-in-law Geraldine Tidwell. Surviving nephews and nieces include Rachelle Fambrough and husband Steve; Teresa McElheny and husband Steve; Bernard Millhouse and wife Brandy; David Vann and wife Candy; Laura Harris and husband Junior; Chris Hensley; Kim Favor and husband Jerry; Tommy Worley; Tracy Vann; Christopher Vann and wife Shawna; Aaron Vann and wife Rebecca; William Tidwell; and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his uncles Eulas Vann; Vennis Vann and wife Betty; and several cousins here and in Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by his father Eldon Vann; mother Lucille Vann; his sister Barbara Worley and husband Jerry Worley; his brother-in-law Odell Millhouse; sister-in-law Sue Vann; and nephew Matt Tidwell. With the birth of grandson Isaac Nolan Vann, Nolan's life was pretty complete. He loved his family and will be truly missed by them and his good friends. Racing was in his heart and his work is well known in the racing community where he both built and sponsored cars with his brother Carroll over the last forty years. Throughout his life he built lasting friendships through the pursuit of dirt track motorcycle racing, stock and sprint car racing, modified racing, and drag racing. His family wishes to thank Preston Perry and wife Jan; and John Harper and wife Sue for all of the good times at the racetracks.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for this summer in the family orchard; all family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020