Norma Jean Porter



Albuquerque - Norma Jean Porter was born on June 12, 1935 in Torrington, Wyoming. On the morning of June 24, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she went home, leaving this world and entering Heaven with her Savior. She was 85.



Jean grew up in Nebraska, graduating from Gering High School in Gering, Nebraska. She eventually moved to High Rolls, New Mexico, where she raised a family and worked as a secretary for Alamogordo Public Schools, a job she retired from. Over the course of her 85 years, Jean lived an abundant life full of many accomplishments, among these, she served as President of the International Reading Association and many other clubs. Most importantly, her life was full of many people, people she loved, and people who loved her. She was known by many names: Jean, Jeannie, Mama P, Norma, Mom, Grandma, Granny, and every one of them reflected the love and relationship she had with the individuals she welcomed into her life.



Jean was preceded in death by her dad, Jesse Daniel Warner; her mom, Florence Elizabeth Rolls Warner; her brother, Robert Warner; her sister, Carolea Fulton; and her brother-in-law, Richard Fulton.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marge Warner; her son, Dan Porter; her daughter, Linda Kooiman and husband Randy; her daughter, Elizabeth Rose and husband Don, her daughter, Cindy Downing and husband David; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Jean's life will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 4:00 PM., X Factor Church 3023 Montclaire Dr. NE, ABQ, NM 87110.









