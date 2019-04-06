|
Norman Edwin Allerheiligen
Alamogordo - Norman Edwin Allerheiligen, Jr., age 66, resident of Alamogordo, New Mexico passed peacefully March 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Madeleine Trevino (Adrian), Roswell, New Mexico, grandson Wesley Trevino, sister, Louise McClellan (Melvin), Wichita, Kansas. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army and retired employee of the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a lifetime member of the family motorcycle riding club The Huns. Memorial services will be conducted by The Huns Southwest Chapter, Alamogordo, New Mexico. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019