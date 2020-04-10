|
Ola Stratton
The beloved matriarch of our family has gone to live in the house of the Lord God. Ola Stratton died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 years on March 10, 2020. Born Ola M. McCollaum in Carlsbad, New Mexico, Ola was the third child and only daughter of John Joe McCollaum and Opal Green McCollaum. She had an adventurous childhood on the McCollaum Ranch in Dark Canyon in the Guadalupe Mountains. Upon graduating from high school in Carlsbad, she worked at the Carlsbad World War II Army Air Corp base supporting the war effort. Ola began her academic life at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. There she met many friends and married the best looking man on campus.
Ola encouraged her oldest brother, Lowell McCollaum, to come with her to college after he served as a Marine in World War II. There, she introduced him to her life long best friend and future sister-in-law, Joyce Jones. She met another veteran at ENMU, the "Greatest Greyhound" of 1946-47, Samuel Stratton of Tucumcari, NM. Described as "keen, cool, and dependable", Sam was the perfect match for Ola. They married in April of 1947.
They moved to Alamogordo, NM in the summer of 1949, where Sam started teaching and successfully coaching football, track, and, most notably, basketball at Alamogordo High School. Ola was a successful housewife and homemaker. Ola and Sam had four children during their years together.
Tragically, in January of 1962, her father died, and on October 3 of the same year, her husband Sam left this world early due to cancer. Having four children still at home, Ola decided to join the profession of her mother and her late husband. With the help of her brothers, Ola moved to Portales, NM and completed her Bachelors of Education degree at ENMU. She was hired by Alamogordo Public Schools in 1964, teaching 4th-6th grades at Sierra Elementary School for 25 years until she retired in 1989. Ola dedicated herself to teaching the things that really mattered in this world—respect, dignity, and the pursuit of excellence.
Ola had a thirst for knowledge all through her life and was an avid reader of books from all genres. She encouraged her children, grandchildren, and students to share that lifelong love of learning.
Ola blessed her family with her subtle, and sometimes sharp sense of humor. Her family will cherish our many happy memories of our time spent with her.
Ola loved to cook and bake. Her family, friends, and coworkers praised her for mouth-watering and abundant meals and desserts. Her family and guests especially enjoyed her stacked enchiladas, roast beef, homemade ice cream, and renowned rum and carrot cakes. She also collected beautiful antiques which now provide loving memories of her in the homes of her children and grandchildren. In retirement, Ola became a serious gardener and crafter, growing her own flowers to use in making floral and bird crafts. She enjoyed making dried and pressed flower arrangements and potpourri to sell at craft shows and to give as gifts to friends, family, and her church. She took great joy in sharing her cooking for gatherings and decorating for the Alamogordo Church of the Nazarene where she was an active member for many years.
Ola was a loving and generous daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She showered her family with love. She was also a devoted pet owner that cared deeply about her dogs and cats through the years. She will be greatly missed and held dearly in our hearts and memories.
Ola is survived by her children: Dr. Samuel Stratton (Anne), Huntington Beach, CA; Gerald Stratton, Albuquerque, NM; Van Stratton (Sharon), La Luz, NM; and Jackie Hull (Richard), Rio Rancho, NM. Her grandchildren: Todd, Heidi, Jennifer, Shaun, Sara, Selena, Marisa, Samuel, Ryan, Megan, and numerous great-grandchildren. Also, her sisters-in-law, Joyce McCollaum and Pat McCollaum; and brother-in-law Dr. David Stratton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ola was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Stratton; parents, John and Opal McCollaum; brothers: Lowell, Ben, and Kenneth; and grandson, Brandon Stratton.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Casa de Paz for their loving care in her final years. Amemorial service will be held in Alamogordo, NM at a later time on a date to be determined.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020