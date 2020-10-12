Oleta Earline Matheson
Alamogordo - Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt, Oleta Earline Cate Matheson was called to her Heavenly home on October 9, 2020. She was born in Clovis, New Mexico on December 7, 1923. She was preceded in death by the father of her son, J.B. Hightower, their son, James "Buddy" Hightower, and her grandchildren, Jeff Hightower and Brenda Powell. Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Kelli Ayala and Erin Hightower Glidden, 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She retired from AT&T where she worked for over 30 years, residing mainly in her beloved town of Alamogordo, New Mexico. She loved her family, friends, church, and square dancing during her life. She enjoyed her stay at the Good Samaritan Society - Betty Dare where she was well taken care of by the loving staff for many years.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home, 2301 First Street, Alamogordo.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Matheson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
