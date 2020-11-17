Olivia R. Pone
Olivia R. Pone was called home by the Lord on October 22, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1930 in Van Horn, TX and was a longtime resident of Alamogordo, NM.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Alexander Pone. She is survived by her loving family; daughters, Norma Villar & husband Pablo of Alamogordo, NM, Elma Santa Cruz of Juarez, Chihuahua and son, Larry Pone of Alamogordo, NM. Her grandchildren, Isela Rey & husband, George of Sacramento, CA; Alex Villar & wife, Angela of Albuquerque, NM, Christina Lowe & husband, Tim of Riverside, CA, Sylvia Villar of Las Cruces, NM, Liz Fiero, Jackie Rievas, Marcos Flores and Faviola Flores of El Paso, TX. Many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Romana Saenz of Odessa,TX , Manuela Santa Cruz and Frances Santa Cruz of El Paso, TX and brother, Jesus Santa Cruz of Van Horn, TX. She loved her family so much and always enjoyed spending time with them. She also had several friends who cared, looked after and helped her in so many thoughtful ways throughout the years. She was a giving person, always helping those in need. She loved cooking and was a great cook, liked to go fishing, liked gardening & plants and just loved to be outdoors. She will be dearly missed, and we are blessed to have so many cherished memories to keep in our memory and heart.
Services are entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Rd, Las Cruces and a service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 3pm. To view the video stream of her service, please go to bacastream.com
, and search her name.