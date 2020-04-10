|
|
Orville (Dick) Bass
Alamogordo - Orville (Dick) Bass, 80, passed away at his home on March 27 in Tularosa. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; two sons, Chuck (Lauri) and Ed (Tonya); brother, Herb, sister-in-law Linda (Rummy), sister-in-law, Joyce; four grandchildren, Brian (Jessica), Jenna (Matt), Zach (Katie) and Jeff; four great grandchildren, Jayden, Sophia, Madison, Gavin and one great granddaughter on the way.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nona Work Bass, his in laws, Gus and Elaine Abelt, brother in law, Bob Abelt; one nephew, Ricky Hudman.
Dick was a 32nd degree Mason and was a member of the Tularosa Lodge #49, the Moose Lodge, a life member of the Elks Lodge and of the VFW.
The Bass family has entrusted the care their loved one to the Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit the website at www.scenicchapel.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020