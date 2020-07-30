Oscar Marquardt
Alamogordo - Dr. O.H Marquardt, 96
Dr. Oscar Marquardt was born the youngest of 7 children to German immigrant parents, Bernhardt and Emma (Gebers) Marquardt, on the family farm near Byron, Nebraska, August 5, 1923. He completed his purpose in this life and entered his heavenly eternal life, July 26, 2020.
This first generation American, who took much more favorably to academics and sports than farming, was the first in his family to attend and graduate high school. He lettered in baseball and basketball and continued his sports career in baseball and basketball at Hastings College in Nebraska. He continued his graduate education and earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from Northern Illinois College of Optometry.
In 1946 he was married to June Weaver, a secretary for the Department of Justice in Washington DC. Upon completion of his Optometric Medical training in 1948, he and his young bride explored the great western frontier, and upon being licensed to practice Optometry in New Mexico, established the first eye and vision clinic in Alamogordo, becoming the first eye doctor to ever provide eye care in Alamogordo and Otero County. As his Optometry practice grew, so did his family. The couple would grow their family and contribute to the growth of Alamogordo with four children, Terry, Debbie, Myron, and John.
As the young doctor and his practice prospered, so did his community involvement. He became a civic leader and volunteer, serving as President of the PTA, Charter Board Member of the Alamogordo Boys and Girls Club, United Way volunteer, Rotarian, and a supporter of the arts as a member of the Alamogordo Community Concert Association. He began coaching Little League Baseball in Alamogordo in 1958 continuing through Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball, winning several State Championships. He not only helped to start the Boys and Girls Club in Alamogordo, his Boys Club basketball teams also won several championships. In addition to the Boys Club, he also helped to establish the first Lutheran Church in the community. He served Trinity Lutheran Church as President, Elder, and Building Chairman for the present church. He was a faithful member for 72 years.
A graduate in the specialty of Vision Therapy from the Yale University Gessell Institute, Dr Marquardt achieved the designation of Fellow, College of Optometric Vision Development. For several years he sponsored Continuing Medical Education retreats in Cloudcroft New Mexico, attracting vision therapy specialists and experts from all 50 states. He practiced General Optometry in Alamogordo for 62 years, focusing his specialty on helping children who were struggling in school due to vision impairments, and helping underachieving children to achieve. He was recognized internationally for his contributions to children, learning and education by Lions Club International, with the Melvin Jones Fellow, International Humanitarian Award. In recognition of his expertise and dedication to kids, brains, and vision development, the Dr Oscar Marquardt, Vision Therapy Research Fellowship Endowment was established in his honor at Southern College of Optometry.
In 1998 the New Mexico State Legislature honored Dr OH and June Marquardt as New Mexico Parents of the Year, recognizing their example of dedicated and committed parenting for all New Mexicans. In part the award stated; "The Marquardts combined common sense, old fashioned farm values of honesty and hard work, with love and Christian lives, to raise four successful children."
Husband, father, grandfather, physician, community and church leader, coach, and internationally recognized humanitarian, he made a difference in countless lives. "Well done, my good and faithful servant". Rest in Peace.
Survivors include his three sons, Dr. Terry (Lisa) Marquardt of Alamogordo, NM, Myron (Peggy) Marquardt of New Braunfels, TX, John (Sylvia Tillbrook) Marquardt of Alamogordo, NM; five grandsons, Tyrone Marquardt of San Antonio, TX, Todd (Kris) Marquardt of San Antonio, TX, Dr. Robert Nowell of Columbus, OH, Aaron (Erin) Maxwell of San Diego, CA, John Henry (Vivian) Marquardt of Midland, TX; five granddaughters, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Hedrick of Spring, TX, Michelle (Marty) Dytrych of Houston, TX, Christine (Shaun) Donovan of San Antonio, TX, Tiffany (Johnny) Myers of Carlsbad, NM, Macey (Thomas) Robinson of Loveland, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhardt and Emma Marquardt; his wife, June LaVonne Marquardt; and daughter, Debra Sue Marquardt.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Scenic Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Bill Heithold officiating. Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Pallbearers include John Henry Marquardt, Dr. Robert Nowell, Todd Marquardt, Tyrone Marquardt, Thomas Robinson and Johnny Myers.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Dr. O.H. Marquart Memorial care of Trinity Lutheran Church, 1505 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
The Marquardt family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Please visit www.scenicchapel.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Services will be streamed on line at trinityalamogordo.org
.