Pablo Benito Montoya (Benny)



Pablo Benito Montoya, an 82-year-old, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at Gerald Champion Memorial Hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico on November 17, 2020.



Pablo (Benny) was preceded in death by his mother, Dominia Gomez Montoya, his father, Pablo Herrera Montoya, sister, Oliva Salas Miranda, and daughter, Nidelia Marie Montoya.



He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Romero Montoya who was his caretaker, best friend and traveling companion, married for over 64 years.



Other survivors include daughter, Ysella Archibeque Perez and husband Oscar of Mount Vernon, Washington and son, Benito and wife Elsa Enriquez Montoya of Alamogordo.



He was known as Grandpa Toya to his grandchildren; Cassandra Archibeque, Nicole and husband Geter Harrell, Mia and husband Keith Bullard, Patrick Archibeque, Andrez and wife Rachel Montoya, Emilio and wife Aubrey Montoya, and Armando Montoya. He had sixteen great grandchildren; Alyssa, Evan, Isabelle, Zaden, Nikki, Alexa, Angelo, Xander, Xane, Samuel, Jayden, Andrez Giovani, Lorenzo, Sophia, Lukas, and Ellie.



He was born in Roswell, N.M. and raised in St. Patricio, N.M. He and wife Martha moved to Alamogordo in 1959, where he began a career at Holloman Air Force Base as a clerk typist. Later transferring to White Sands Missile Range, he completed a successful career, achieving the position as Chief of the Contracting Division. He served Credit Unions on the National and New Mexico Credit Union League level as a Director. He served as a member and officer in the Knight of Columbus-Council 3355 and as an officer, planner and storyteller for the Paisano's, the local RV traveling group. He enjoyed sharing his research in family genealogy and being amongst friends. Traveling and sharing time with family, fulfilled his life, hand and hand with his wife Martha.



Due to the COVID Pandemic, in the interest of the health for our and your family and friends, there will be no public visitation nor option to attend an interment at St. Jude's Columbarium. With God's will, a Memorial Mass will be held in 2021. Please know your prayers, phone calls, text messages and e-mails have provided great comfort to our family in this difficult time.









