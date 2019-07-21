Services
Pamela Jo Alcala


1952 - 2019
Pamela Jo Alcala Obituary
Pamela Jo Alcala

Alamogordo - Pamela Jo Alcala, 66 passed away on July 14, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on August 28, 1952 in Davenport Iowa to Lloyd and Violet (McGovern) Fugate.

Pamela is survived by her husband Mark of 41 years, the love of her life. They were married in Davenport on August, 18th 1979. Also surviving are her sons, Greg Alcala, Mark and his wife Christina and their seven children, Mackenzie, Malakai, Makaylee, Abigail, Violet, Bubba and Adrianna Snyder; brother, Terry Fugate; sisters, Cheryl Anderson, Marlene Guy, Kim Fugate, Penni Gail and Cindy Fugate; sisters-in-law, Selene Aguirre and Judy Hendrickson; numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends.

Pam never met a stranger and always had a big smile on her face. She was very active and loved to go fishing with her husband, loved to dance, play cards and bingo. To know her was to love her. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

The family is not planning a service at this time.

Direct Cremation will take place under the care of PCS Direct Cremation Services.

Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 21, 2019
