Patricia Anne Harvey
Colorado Springs - Patricia Anne "Pat" Harvey, 88, past away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 25, 2020, at Springs Ranch Memory Care Community in Colorado Springs. Born in 1931, she was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Leonard Galloway of Grand Saline, Texas, and her late husband of 60 years, John Harvey.
Growing up in Dallas, TX, Pat was close to her maternal grandparents, whom she called Mama and Popsy. As a teenager, she attended her church youth group, where she met her future husband. The sweethearts married in 1950 and had three children. In addition to being a homemaker, Pat volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and Brownie leader.
Relocating to Colorado in 1963, Pat turned the family's rustic mountain cabin near Evergreen into a cozy home. During her husband's 1968 deployment to Vietnam with the Colorado Air National Guard, she rose to the challenge of managing a household with three teenagers.
The couple retired to Alamogordo, NM, where they lived from 1979 to 2010. An avid square dancer, Pat enjoyed teaching newcomers while John called the dances. She also loved traveling in their motor home to square dances throughout the West.
A real history buff, she made several genealogy trips across the South. Her self-published book, Mama Was Always a Lady, was the result of her research. Pat's hobbies also included watching and recording old movies, reminiscing over family albums, and keeping up with her favorite teams, the Denver Broncos and Chicago Cubs.
With her husband's death in 2010, Pat moved back to Colorado, where she resided at The Palisades at Broadmoor Park in Colorado Springs until January 2019. She is survived by her three children, Steven (Lisa) Harvey of Ventura, CA; Michael (Patti) Harvey of Pueblo, CO; and Lynda Cay (Walter) Zorn of Hartsel, CO; eight grandchildren, Devin Harvey of Colorado, Brice Harvey of New Mexico, Margaret Harper of Colorado, Kara Harvey of Qingdao, China, Annie Cay Harvey Zorn of Virginia, Zachary Zorn of Virginia, Molly Yocom of Idaho, and Abram Yocom of California; and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom remember her as their beloved "Mom Mom." In addition, she is survived by her sisters Lynda Sherburn and Mary Catherine McBrien, as well as several nieces and nephews, who always called her "Tee."
The family would like to thank all those who helped care for Pat during her final years, including the staff of Springs Ranch Memory Care.
Interment will take place Jan. 27, 2020, at Santa Fe National Cemetery, where a memorial gathering is planned for 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
Pat Harvey was a storyteller who loved remembering the "old days." But above all, she prided herself in always being a lady.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020