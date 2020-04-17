|
Patricia C' de Baca Rivera
Alamogordo - Loved Wife and Mother
Heaven became available to Patricia C' de Baca Rivera March 2020.
Patricia was born in Santa Fe, NM, in 1931. She was the daughter of Kathryn and Alfonso C' de Baca. Patricia, a/k/a Patty, was a member of a prominent pioneer New Mexico family. She was the granddaughter of Ezequiel C' de Baca . Her grandfather was New Mexico's first lieutenant governor and became the state's second governor (first Latino Governor in the US).
Patty graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1949. She eloped to Bernalillo Township to be married to Albert J. Rivera in 1950.
They moved immediately to Washington DC, where she helped support her husband through law school, while working at the Naval Department. They moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico, in 1956, where she worked for 10 years as a legal secretary for two attorneys at the law firm of Brenton, Boyce and Fettinger.
She raised three children, Marcos, Tracy, and Juan-Lloyd. She and Albert were married 64 years before his death in 2014.
She was a devoted member of St Jude Catholic Parish and the Alter Rosary Society. She participated in an annual cookie club to raise baby layettes, which they delivered to an orphanage in Juarez. She also worked the St. Judes' kitchen for Bingo Tuesday evenings.
Patty was an avid supporter of the Arts in Alamogordo. She was member of various organizations such as the Alamogordo Women's Club and P.E.O. She loved skiing, playing bridge, doing petit point murals, knitting, and cooking gourmet meals. She also enjoyed the horse races in Ruidoso and playing Liverpool rummy and drinking wine with her "girls."
Patty was a very sociable person, who knew how to throw a party, especially on Christmas Eve, and was known to be a good friend.
Patty's last years were challenging as her health declined and her dementia progressed. Throughout it all she still exhibited her sardonic wit, humor and social skills. She made us laugh and we came to realize what gift it was to share in her long journey. Patricia was truly a "Class Act"!
The family would like to express our deep gratitude to all her caregivers throughout the years, especially the amazing women Connie Arroyos, Gabi Mata, and Debbie Bradley, and lastly, Jerry Taylor, whose help and unwavering support and kindness will always be greatly appreciated.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved son Juan-Lloyd, husband, Albert, sister Margaret Mae Sena, and brothers-in-law Arthur Sena and John Mora. She is survived by her sister, Bernadette Mora, son Marcos(Mark) and daughter-in-law, Sandee, daughter Tracy and partner Jerry Taylor, and many loving nieces and nephews and cousins.
She is definitely missed!
At this time, her Mass, Rosary, and Celebration of Life is temporarily postponed and will be announced at a future date.
The Rivera family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020