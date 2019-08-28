|
|
Patricia (Pat) Sale
Alamogordo - "Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth, and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings…" (John Gillespie Magee Jr)
Patricia (Pat) Sale peacefully passed away at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces on August 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Patricia was born Sept 3, 1927 to Cleona and Elwood Smith in Evansville, Indiana. She grew up between Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida, marrying Joseph Sale of Henderson, Kentucky in July of 1947. Ten years later, they moved their growing family to Alamogordo, where Joe had accepted a position at Holloman Air Force Base with a military contractor.
Pat was a very engaged parent, yet managed time to volunteer at nearby elementary schools, actively participate in local elections, and provide a caring, temporary home for multiple foster children over the years. She firmly believed that we were all here on earth to help others, and never failed to lead by example. Her icon was the butterfly, professing that its emergence from the cocoon represented the afterlife, and that human existence was similar to the caterpillar stage. If this analogy was correct, her wings should be drying and ready for flight.
Pat lost her husband of 45 years in 1992, but between her focus on children, grandchildren, kitchen crafts, and spending more time with friends, managed to stay very busy. Pat was a wonderful cook and avid baker, regularly making desserts to share with friends, family, and neighbors. As the years passed, she found herself taking special orders and baking for special occasions for those who savored her kitchen products.
A lifelong animal lover, Pat began fostering rescue dogs in 2008, affording many of man's best friends a place to live, heal, and find love until they found permanent families. At the age of 84, Pat fostered and soon adopted an Australian Shepherd, who remained a loyal and devoted companion until the time of her passing.
Patricia Sale was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, brother, Jean Val Smith, her special friend Barnard J. Staponavich of El Paso, TX, her parents, and many close friends. She is survived by all six of her children: Stephen and Michael of Alamogordo, Susan Duran of Albuquerque, Mark of Las Cruces, Kathleen Wallis, and Christina Sale of Alamogordo, along with five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
No funeral service is planned, and cremation has taken place following her wishes. Friends and neighbors are invited to a casual reception to celebrate Pat's life on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm at 1715 Monte Vista Ct. in Alamogordo.
Friends wishing to remember Pat Sale can donate in her name to either Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005, or to Southwest Collie Rescue, 116 N. Pioneer Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019