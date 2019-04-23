|
Patrick Wayne Fudge, Sr.
Alamogordo - Patrick Wayne Fudge, Sr., 81, passed away suddenly on April 17, 2019, in Alamogordo NM. He was born May 14,1937 in Ucon, Idaho to Wayne O. Fudge and Bessie Mae Peterson Fudge. Except for the first few years of his life, he grew up in the Los Angeles, CA area. The family moved to El Segundo in 1952 where Patrick loved snorkeling and spending time on the beach. He was a diligent and talented pianist. At the age of 12 he won a Los Angeles interschool competition. He played Chopin and Debussy beautifully which was broadcast on the radio. After graduating from El Segundo High School in 1954, he served in the U.S. Air Force until 1964. While stationed in Roswell, NM, he met and married Elda L. Fudge (now deceased). They moved to Winston-Salem, NC where a daughter, Sharon, and a son, Patrick, were born to them. He worked as Director of Facilities Planning and Construction at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for 25 years before retiring. Patrick and his second wife, Beverly E. Naylor, lived in Chapala, Mexico, Arizona and NM. He loved the friendly people and slower pace of the small town of Alamogordo. He is survived by his son Patrick W. Fudge, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC, his daughter Sharon F. Jubina (Bill) of Crestwood, KY., grandchildren Zachary Fudge, Lora Lamb (Josh) and Alex Jubina, two great-children Caroline and Jordan. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Eileen Fudge Nilson of El Segundo, CA. In keeping with Patrick's spirit and wishes, his organs will be donated and his remains scattered among various meaningful locations. He will be remembered by the many people he helped throughout his life. Donations can be made to or Smile Train. Thoughts or condolences can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 364, Tularosa, NM 88352.
