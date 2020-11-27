Paul Davalos Brusuelas



Bent - On February 20, 1926, Paul Davalos Brusuelas entered into this world and left this world to be with his wife and daughter on November 23, 2020, at the age of 94.



He was born in "El Canyon Del Nogal" in Bent, NM, to Jose and Venancia D Brusuelas. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, one sister, his wife Carmen and daughter Margarita. Survivors include one sister, Delores Sainz, of Tularosa; three sisters-in-law, Adelina Brusuelas, of Tularosa, Roberta Montoya and spouse George of Gardnerville, Nevada, Margie Garza and spouse Lalo of Las Cruces, NM; his son Larry Sr. and wife Glenda, of Mescalero; three foster daughters, Eunice Torres, Florene Torres, Marlene Pellmen, and spouse Leland, of Mescalero; grandchildren include, Paul J Brusuelas and spouse Stephanie, Larry Brusuelas Jr, Marc Brusuelas, Sybil Herrera, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Living the first few years of his life in Nogal Canyon, until he was about eight years old, at which time he went with his Aunt Juanita (Davalos) Garcia to live a few years with her and her husband, Lorenzo, in Las Cruces.



After a few years, he returned to the ranch in Nogal. On May 11, 1944, he entered military service to serve his country during World War II with the 10th Mountain Division and on January 13, 1945, he arrived in Naples, Italy to assist with the removal of the German Troops from Italy. On February 20, 1945, his nineteenth birthday, his company marched on Mt Belvedere, forcing the German Troops from their strategic advantage point. Following his discharge, on October 24, 1945, he re-enlisted and served in the Korea Conflict until his final discharge on December 2, 1946.



He returned to Nogal and Tularosa to work on the family ranch. During this time, he met Carmen Prelo and the two were married on June 27, 1948. A daughter was born to them on April 30, 1949. At the time of her birth, Paul was employed with Shelby Construction, building houses in Santa Fe and around New Mexico. On October 1, 1953, a son was born to them, at which time he was building in Second Mesa, Arizona.



In 1956, he purchased the Big Chief Store in Mescalero, from his father-in-law, where he remained until his retirement in 1975. During his time at the Big Chief Store, he served with much pride and honor, on the First National Bank Board in Alamogordo, as a board director for 30 plus years. He also served as a school board member from 1961 to 1969 with the Tularosa School District. Paul was born and raised during tough times, but believed in hard work, and it showed in his success as a business man. He worried about all his family and always wanted the best for them.



Due to Covid restrictions, only five people were allowed at the grave site. There were no church services. Interment took place on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00am at the Bent Catholic cemetery. When we are able to gather, we will celebrate his life.



