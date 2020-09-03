Paul Sandoval
Alamogordo - Paul "Paulie" Adler Sandoval, 78, of Carrizozo, NM, residing later in Alamogordo, NM, died recently in his Alamogordo home. Born April 24th, 1942, Sandoval was an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam war era who later received a Sharpshooter Medal. Later, he lived in Whittier, CA where he followed a career in metal and iron work. He enjoyed the outdoors, including handling rattlesnakes, riding his motorcycle, collecting guns, and of course, spending time with his faithful dog, "Cujo".
He had 12 siblings, 7 of which are deceased including Juan Sandoval, Benny Sandoval, Clara Fresquez, Rosa Medina, Elfida Sandoval, Richard Sandoval, Amalia Sandoval, and he is survived by his siblings Sabino Sandoval, Beatriz Sandoval Adler, Cecilia Gonzalez, Charlie Sandoval and Lucy Miranda.
Rosary, Mass and Military Honors to be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, October 2, 2020 at 1pm.
The Sandoval family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
