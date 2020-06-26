Paul Wing
Alamogordo - Paul Robert Wing, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Alamogordo, NM on June 22, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1943 in Elmira, NY to Joseph and Florence (Ayers) Wing.
Paul graduated from Elmira High School in 1961 and joined the Army in 1964. He was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in 1966 and worked as an aircraft mechanic for Civil Service before retiring in 2001. He was married to Sally Wing from 1964 - 2001 and they had one daughter.
Paul was an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose where he held various positions over the years and made many friends.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Melissa Rose; grandsons, Caleb Rose and Jacob Rose; great-granddaughter, Everly Rose; brother, Larry Wing; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and partner Kathy Sharp.
There will be no services at this time. Paul wishes to spend eternity in the Tularosa Basin so his ashes will be spread at a later date.
The Wing family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.