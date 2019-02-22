Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Pauline Suits
Pauline Marie (Long) Suits


Pauline Marie Long Suits, age 91
Inspiring role model and true Proverbs 31 Woman of Faith

Pauline Marie Long Suits, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born in Sulphur Springs, AR on November 9, 1927 to Cody Hobson and Lucy Pauline (Hoog) Long. She married James Wallace Suits in Sulphur Springs on August 28, 1947. They lived in Goodman MO, and then they moved to Datil, NM in 1954 and to Tularosa, NM in 1957. In 2001 she moved to Colorado Springs with her daughter's family.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, at 10:00am at the Tularosa New Mexico United Methodist Church (107 Granado Street) followed by an 11:30am grave side service at Monte Vista Cemetery (590 1st Street in Alamogordo, NM). Rev. Dustin Wilhite will officiate at the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tularosa United Methodist Church "Pauline Suits Memorial Fund" at 107 Granado St, Tularosa NM 88352. Condolences can be posted on Pauline Suits' Facebook account.
The Suits family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
