Pearl Elmira "Myra" Henley


1942 - 2019
Alamogordo - Pearl Elmira Henley, "Myra", a long-time resident of Alamogordo passed away on December 23, 2019 after a long illness in Cuba, Missouri. Myra was born in Alamogordo on September 8, 1942 to Eva Lavonne Walton. She is preceded in death by her mother Eva Walton and maternal grandparents Richard E. and Clara Walton and grand-daughter Sara Katherine Markham. Myra is survived by her 7 children, Judy Henley of Leasburg, MO, Arlo Henley of Mesa, AZ, Raymond Matteson (Patty) of Fairview, NC, Crystal Gartman (Chad), of Silverdale, WA, Kolle McMillin (Brad) of Leasburg, MO, Paul Henley of Boles Acres, and David "Scottie" Freeman of Waynesville, MO. Myra is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Myra had many extended family members and loved people. Myra had long and very diverse careers including waitress, cosmetologist, and long-haul truck driver. The family would like to very much thank Heartland Hospice Care of Missouri for the end of life care provided to our mother. A celebration of Life Ceremony with friends and family will be held in the near future in Alamogordo.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
