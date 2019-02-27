|
|
Pelagia (Loni) Kielbasa
Pelagia (Loni) Kielbasa, 95, passed away on February 23, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on June 10, 1923 in Janow, Silesia, Poland, to Julius and Maria (Malcher) Glatzel.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Ana Kielbasa; grandsons, Joseph Christopher Kielbasa and James Conrad Kielbasa of Reno, NV; and granddaughter, Rebecca Larrieu (Jason) of Reno, NV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, and her daughter Barbara.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to their favorite charities.
Interment will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
The Kielbasa family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019