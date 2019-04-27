|
Percie Jeanne Austin
Alamogordo - Percie Jeanne Austin, 87
Percie Jeanne Smith Austin passed in her home, to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019.
She worked at Mott's Dept. Store in the 70's and 80's with her husband Harrison Austin.
Jeanne's grandparents came from Scotland. Her father George Bowie had a five and dime store and that is where he met and married Percie Lousia Smith.
Jeanne is leaving behind a younger sister, Elizabeth Moore and her husband Floyd and their girls, Cheryl and family of Albuquerque, Karen, Sharon, and Debbie and their families of Tucson; her son, George Smith and wife Diana and their daughter, Amy Barella and husband Jean Paul (J.P.), their daughters Elise and Tryston, of Alamogordo; Jeanne's daughter, Karyl LaVonne Davis and husband Glenn of Alamogordo, and her son, Dion Pappas and his family of Colorado.
We wish our family members would all live to tell stories and tales of Great-Great, and Great grandparents. Jeanne would have her family gathering on the back porch with hamburgers on the grill and a variety of food to fill this hungry bunch.
Yes, back porch. She loved sitting on her back porch with her very dear friend, Sam, her Bichon Frise.
We will say our final goodbye's, Monday April 29, 2019 at New Heart Cowboy Church at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Vic Williford.
Interment will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Please join the family back at the church for a brief meal and if you know some stories about Jeanne, please share them with the family.
The Austin family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019