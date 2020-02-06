|
|
Pete Johnson
Alamogordo - Pete Johnson, 95, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on October 8, 1924 in Tularosa, New Mexico to Daniel and Anita (Guerra) Johnson.
Survivors include his children, Stephen Johnson of Alamogordo, Henry Johnson of Alamogordo, Gloria (Ralph) Abeyta of Albuquerque, Andrew (Bertha) Johnson of Las Cruces, and Debbie Johnson of Alamogordo; two granddaughters, Vanessa Johnson Villa and Brianna Johnson; two great granddaughters, Celeste Villa and Adalin Villa; sister, Angelita Walters; as well as numerous family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Johnson and his parents, Daniel and Anita Johnson.
The Vigil with Rosary for Pete Johnson will be recited at 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Emmanuel Stephen, Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Ernest Melendrez, Robert Melendrez, Eddie Walters, Billy Walters, Casimero Valenzuela, and Mark Mirabal.
The Johnson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020