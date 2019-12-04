|
|
Peter Graham Hitt
Alamogordo - PETER GRAHAM HITT, known to many friends as Pete, passed away November 23, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born to Jack Hunter Hitt and Dorothy Ellen Lightener on September 17, 1930. He was an Eagle Scout and joined ROTC while in college at Stillwater, OK. Pete married Esther Anderson, and soon after graduation, he served a tour of duty in the Korean Conflict. He and his young family left the oil fields of West Texas and moved to Alamogordo, NM, in 1959. He resided in La Luz for 55 years, in a home he designed and built, with the help of his family. Pete retired from Dyncorp at Holloman Air Force Base after working 30 years as a mechanical engineer.
Pete lived a life of Christian service. A child ofthe Great Depression, he was always willing to lend a practical hand and he had an indomitable can-do spirit! He was skilled in the use of slide rules, computers, drafting tables, telescopes, wood and metal working tools - you name it. Solving problems was his greatest joy, especially engineering problems. He was an elder of The Christian Church in Alamogordo for many years. There he taught Sunday school to adults and youth. He also served on the board in positions such as treasurer and secretary.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, his wife Esther, and his brother Jack Hitt. He is survived by his wife, Louise Ann Hitt, and children Anne Hitt (James Andrews), Peter A. Hitt (Kwang Suk), Helen Edgington (James), Mike Bromley (Jovita), and David Bromley (Sandy). He is also survived by six grandchildren and a special blessing of six great grandchildren.
A special Thank You to Pete's wonderful neighbors John, Pat, Craig, and Steven. You are angels!
A celebration of Pete's life will be held Saturday, December 07, 2019, at 2:00 PM at The Christian Church, 1300 Hawaii Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88337. Anyone wanting to make contributions in memory of Pete, in lieu of flowers, may contribute to The Christian Church in Alamogordo. Contributions will be used for a special project in his memory.
The Hitt family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019