1/1
Petra Aragon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Petra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Petra Aragon

Alamogordo - Petra PascuaJa (Molina) Aragon, 80, peacefully went to her eternal home with the Lord on September 11, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on October 23, 1939 in Gonzales, Texas to Inez and Martina (Padron) Molina.

Petra and her husband, Santiago Aragon, were married for 62 years. Petra Pascuala was a dedicated housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her children. She loved children and everyone, young or old, that came into her home, was family. She was a very humble, kind, quiet, loving, caring, funny, and amazing person who loved to cook for her family. She made some amazing banana pudding, enchiladas, frijoles, tortillas, and was an immaculate housekeeper when her 4 children were young. She loved praying and being in solitude with the Lord. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed playing board games with the family.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Irene Sanchez (husband-Robert) of Alamogordo, NM; two sons, Jorge Aragon of McIntosh, NM and Jimmy R. Aragon (wife-Mary) of Capitan, NM; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Petra Pascuala was preceded in death by her father and mother, Inez and Martina (Padron) Molina; brothers, Frederico, Juan and Delfino Molina; her husband, Santiago Aragon; and daughter, Flora C. Diaz.

The family will greet friends from 10 to 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Alamogordo (following COVID-19 safe practices). Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with Mass to follow at 11 am.

Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Robert J. Aragon, Brian A. Aragon, Javier A. Cervantes, Belinda R. Aragon, Joeleigh C. Cervantes, and Malachi Sanchez.

Honorary pallbearers include grandchildren and great grandchildren: Leray and Slayde Aragon, Santiago Jorge Aragon, Robert Sanchez III, Yolanda Sanchez, Michael, Anthony, Alycia, Hannah, Sean, Gabriel, James, Keith, and Amanda Stroud, Cheyenne, Aireanna, Mercee, and Cassius Cervantes.

Should friends desire contributions and flowers can be sent to Alamogordo Funeral Home.

The Aragon and Molina family have entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved