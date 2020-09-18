Petra Aragon
Alamogordo - Petra PascuaJa (Molina) Aragon, 80, peacefully went to her eternal home with the Lord on September 11, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on October 23, 1939 in Gonzales, Texas to Inez and Martina (Padron) Molina.
Petra and her husband, Santiago Aragon, were married for 62 years. Petra Pascuala was a dedicated housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her children. She loved children and everyone, young or old, that came into her home, was family. She was a very humble, kind, quiet, loving, caring, funny, and amazing person who loved to cook for her family. She made some amazing banana pudding, enchiladas, frijoles, tortillas, and was an immaculate housekeeper when her 4 children were young. She loved praying and being in solitude with the Lord. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed playing board games with the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Irene Sanchez (husband-Robert) of Alamogordo, NM; two sons, Jorge Aragon of McIntosh, NM and Jimmy R. Aragon (wife-Mary) of Capitan, NM; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Petra Pascuala was preceded in death by her father and mother, Inez and Martina (Padron) Molina; brothers, Frederico, Juan and Delfino Molina; her husband, Santiago Aragon; and daughter, Flora C. Diaz.
The family will greet friends from 10 to 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Alamogordo (following COVID-19 safe practices). Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with Mass to follow at 11 am.
Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers include: Robert J. Aragon, Brian A. Aragon, Javier A. Cervantes, Belinda R. Aragon, Joeleigh C. Cervantes, and Malachi Sanchez.
Honorary pallbearers include grandchildren and great grandchildren: Leray and Slayde Aragon, Santiago Jorge Aragon, Robert Sanchez III, Yolanda Sanchez, Michael, Anthony, Alycia, Hannah, Sean, Gabriel, James, Keith, and Amanda Stroud, Cheyenne, Aireanna, Mercee, and Cassius Cervantes.
Should friends desire contributions and flowers can be sent to Alamogordo Funeral Home.
The Aragon and Molina family have entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org