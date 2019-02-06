|
Philip Anthony (Tony) Black - Tony, to all who know and love him, left his earthly body to be with his Lord and Savior on 1/28/2019. We are saddened that he had to leave us, but are heartened that his period of suffering was brief and his final days peaceful. Tony was born in Hawkinsville, GA to Robert Bryant Black and Margaret (Cranford) Walker on 12/18/1958.
Tony enjoyed a career as a high school band director after graduating from Troy State University in 1980. He entered the US Navy in 1986, attending Officers Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and became qualified as a Surface Warfare Officer. After his initial sea tours, he was awarded a Master Educational Leadership degree from the University of West Florida in December 1991. Among his many command duty stations, he served as Operation Officer and was a "Plank Owner" on USS Stout (DDG 55), Combat Information Center Officer on USS Letyte Gulf (CG 55) and duties at Missile Defense Agency in San Diego and the Pentagon. Tony's personal awards include the Navy Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy "E" Ribbons and Navy Achievement Medal. After 21 years of service to his country, he retired and moved to Alamogordo, NM with his loving wife of 28 years, Diane Stuart Black. Diane and Tony traveled frequently, taking road trips down south and out west, enjoying friends, family, sight-seeing and entertainment along the way. The musicals and shows at Branson, Missouri were a favorite.
Tony was a true southern gentleman who enjoyed listening to music and tapping out rhythms with drumsticks that always seemed to be within reach. He and Diane enjoyed decorating their home and yard and passed the time visiting places near and far bringing home treasures to be enjoyed by themselves and their visitors. Tony was kind, patient and firm with children. He and Diane always made their guests feel welcome and eager to return for the next visit, especially to enjoy an offering from the grill or smoker. Tony had a sweet tooth, so you could be sure desert was on the menu.
Tony is remembered fondly as a great neighbor and friend, a loving and devoted husband, cherished son, brother, uncle, and cousin. He will be missed by neighbors and friends who lent their support and encouragement during this last short season of his life.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 8th at 2pm at Christ Community Church (Little Chapel).
Psalm 98:4-6 (NIV)
4 Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth,
burst into jubilant song with music;
5 make music to the Lord with the harp,
with the harp and the sound of singing,
6 with trumpets and the blast of the ram's horn-
shout for joy before the Lord, the King.
