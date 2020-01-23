|
Phyllis Byers
Alamogordo - Phyllis R Byers
5/25/1933 ~ 01/17/2020
Phyllis was born May 25, 1933 in Nanticoke, PA to Michael and Lottie Bennis. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert "Bobby" Bennis.
Phyllis married in 1952 and had four children; Chuck Byers, Pati (Art) Beaulieu, Chris (Mike) Schultz, and Michael (Kim) Byers. She was blessed with three granddaughters; Brandy (Michael) Smith, Dani (Kris) Haden, Nicole (Victor) Perez, and four great granddaughters; Kayleigh and Harper Haden, Alison Smith, and Rose Perez.
Phyllis earned an Associate's Degree from NMSU-A and retired from the Budget and Finance office after 30 years of Civil Service at Holloman AFB. She also worked 20 years of tax seasons for H&R Block.
An experienced and avid knitter, she made many beautiful items for her family and friends, along with winning many ribbons over the years from the Otero County Fair. Loved by family and friends, she will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Byers family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Scenic Chapel.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020