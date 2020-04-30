Services
1934 - 2020
Presciliano Ancira Jr. Obituary
Presciliano Ancira Jr.

Alamogordo - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Uncle, and (Papa) Grandfather, Presciliano (Andy) Ancira Jr. (85) on March 31, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to Maria and Presciliano Ancira Sr.

Andy was a Vietnam War Veteran and served in the United States Air Force until he retired in 1975. He then worked for the City of Alamogordo Water Department for many years. He was married to the love of his life, Rita Hernandez, for over 58 years. Andy was always active in sports and loved his football on Sunday's.

Survivor's include his Daughter, Anna Lawrence of Alamogordo, New Mexico; Son, Presciliano Ancira III (Pres); Son, Gilbert (& Tammy) Ancira of Scandia, Minnesota; Thirteen Grandchildren: Justin Lawrence, Anna Rice, Curtis Ancira, Bridget Carter, Jovian Ancira, Jacinda Ancira, Geoffrey Ancira, Nani Lawrence, Andy Ancira, Jade Ancira, Hunter, Rianna, & Madelene Ancira and many Nephews & Nieces throughout Texas whom he loved deeply.

He is proceeded in death by his Wife, Rita Hernandez Ancira; Father, Presciliano Ancira Sr; Mother, Maria Vasquez Ancira; Brothers, Juan, Carlos, & Reynaldo; and both Sisters, Adelina & Josephina.

A Memorial Service and Graveside Ceremony will be held at a later date.

The Ancira family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book please visit http://www.alamogordofuneralhome.or
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
