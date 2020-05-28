|
Priscilla Mae Wilson
Alamogordo - Priscilla Mae Wilson, 90, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Mescalero, New Mexico. She was born on April 16, 1930 in Hollywood, New Mexico to Fidel and Apolonia (Benevidez) Trujillo. Survivors include her daughter Penny MacNeill of Las Cruces, her sister Stella Baca of Ruidoso Downs, her two grandchildren, Brett Moore and Kaitlin Wilson, her great grandson, Holden Moore, and many other loving relatives.
Priscilla was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her mother Apolonia and father Fidel, as well as her husband, Samuel R. ("Bob") Wilson and son Quintin ("QJ") Wilson.
Priscilla was a life-long New Mexican, coming from a large family in Lincoln County. She was one of 14 children. In addition to her family and many relatives that she cherished, Priscilla enjoyed a long and successful career as a federal civil service employee at Holloman AFB. She enjoyed her family, dancing, watching the horses run, and hugs - Priscilla was a hugger. Priscilla was baptized by father Braun, builder of the St. Joseph Apache Mission and she was very involved in and committed to her church, St. Francis De Paula. She sang in the choir and was a member of the Guadalupanas of St. Francis for many years. Priscilla, our mom, auntie, grandma, and friend will be dearly missed by us all.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service for Priscilla will be held at a later date. Notice of the service will be published in the Alamogordo Daily News.
