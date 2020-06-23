Priscilla Wilson
Alamogordo - Services for Priscilla Wilson will be conducted at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church.
The Wilson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.