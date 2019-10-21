|
|
Quirina Gatlin
Alamogordo - Quirina Gatlin, 85, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on June 4, 1934 in Guenacevi, Durango, Mexico to Cresencio and Soledad (Monarrez) Galindo.
Ella era muy querida y conocida por muchas personas, siempre levantando el animo con cualquiera que se encontraba.
Ella era testigo de Jahova, para ella era gozo servilre a el y era su fortaleza, nunca se sintio abandonado por Jahova. Sus textos favoritos Salmo 37:11 y Revelacion 21:4.
Ella pidio que todos sigan adelante con sus vidas que la vida continua y que no esten tristes.
Survivors include Lupe and Angel Mendoza, Ernesto Garcia, Pedro and Jovita Galindo, Lorenza and Samuel Gatlin Ramirez, Jesus Manuel Gatlin, Charlotte Hope Gatlin, Verlene Belen Gatlin, Kathy Lynn Gatlin.
Ella estaba rodeada de amor departe de sus nietos y bisnietos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freb Gatlin and her parents, Cresencio and Soledad Galindo.
The funeral service for Quirina Gatlin will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Jose Somers officiating.
