Services
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Francis De Paula Church
Tularosa, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Paula Church
Tularosa, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rafael Aragon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rafael Gerard (Jerry) Aragon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rafael Gerard (Jerry) Aragon Obituary
Rafael Gerard Aragon (Jerry)

Tularosa - Rafael Gerard Aragon (Jerry) of Tularosa, New Mexico died peacefully June 5, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. He was a veteran of the Navy of 23 years. He was a very loving husband and father. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed being outdoors, watching Westerns, and completing Sudoku Puzzles. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Aragon, father, Rafael Aragon, mother Maria Aragon, niece Amber Aragon, and grandson Joe Angel Kazhe-Portillo.

He is survived by wife, Yvette Aragon, son D Jaramillo and wife Linda, daughter Kamaria Portillo and husband Issac, sisters, Geralyn Aragon and Amy Aragon, brother Jeff Aragon and wife Janie. Grandchildren Sadie and Santos Portillo, and Adrienne Jaramillo.

The vigil with rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 12, at 6:00 pm at St. Francis De Paula Church in Tularosa, NM. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, June 13, 2019 with Father Marcel Okonkwo, celebrant. Graveside service to follow.

Pallbearers include Julian Aragon, Albert Barela Jr, Armando Vigil, Nathan Aragon, Jeremy Johnson, Bucky Johnson, Trevanen Johnson, and Adrius Guilez.

Honorary Pallbearers include Donald McMorris, and all his nieces and nephews.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.