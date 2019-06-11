|
Rafael Gerard Aragon (Jerry)
Tularosa - Rafael Gerard Aragon (Jerry) of Tularosa, New Mexico died peacefully June 5, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. He was a veteran of the Navy of 23 years. He was a very loving husband and father. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed being outdoors, watching Westerns, and completing Sudoku Puzzles. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Aragon, father, Rafael Aragon, mother Maria Aragon, niece Amber Aragon, and grandson Joe Angel Kazhe-Portillo.
He is survived by wife, Yvette Aragon, son D Jaramillo and wife Linda, daughter Kamaria Portillo and husband Issac, sisters, Geralyn Aragon and Amy Aragon, brother Jeff Aragon and wife Janie. Grandchildren Sadie and Santos Portillo, and Adrienne Jaramillo.
The vigil with rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 12, at 6:00 pm at St. Francis De Paula Church in Tularosa, NM. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, June 13, 2019 with Father Marcel Okonkwo, celebrant. Graveside service to follow.
Pallbearers include Julian Aragon, Albert Barela Jr, Armando Vigil, Nathan Aragon, Jeremy Johnson, Bucky Johnson, Trevanen Johnson, and Adrius Guilez.
Honorary Pallbearers include Donald McMorris, and all his nieces and nephews.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 11, 2019