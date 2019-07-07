|
|
Rafael (Ralph) Vigil
Tularosa - Ralph Vigil, longtime resident of Tularosa, passed away peacefully on June 27th at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 9, 1924, in Tularosa, and was the only son of Ralph and Eulalia Vigil. Ralph was retired from civil service and worked as a Fireman and Fire Chief at Holloman Air Force Base. For many years, he was a volunteer with the Tularosa Fire Department. As a young man, Ralph spent a lot of time on horseback, riding, roping and hunting. He was also a local rancher and farmer and often had a garden full of vegetables that he shared with family and friends.
Ralph was a distinguished and proud Veteran having served in the US Army and went on to become the New Mexico State Commander of the American Legion. He worked many summers as a leader of the New Mexico Boys State program and took much pride in the countless young men he influenced. Ralph never met a stranger and had many friends all across New Mexico and the country. He loved to travel, camp and fish with his dear wife Dora, whom he missed greatly after her passing.
He married the late Dora Ostic Vigil and became an immediate father to Alfonso Aguilar and Rosalie Aguilar Cordova. Eventually he and Dora had two children of their own, Sylvia Powell and Danny Vigil.
Ralph is survived by his son Danny Vigil, his son in law Donald Powell, his sisters Stella Vigil and Charlotte Chavez (Frank) of Tularosa and his daughter Rosalie Cordova of Albuquerque; his grandchildren Alfonso & Gilbert Aguilar, Tina (Russ), Matthew (Rita), Tammy & Bill (Stacey) Cordova, Tracy Thompson (Deandre), Derek (Krystine) & Ryan (Grace) Powell, Coy (Sarah)Erwin, John Akers, JD (Nicky) & Louis Vigil (Lizeth); great grandchildren David (Charlotte), April (Tyrell), Valerie, Audrey, Livia, MacKenzie, Luke, Jackson, Devon, Portia, Ethan, Sean, Jacob, Brennan, Amelia and Abram; great-great grandchildren Demetrius, Marcus, Tyrell, and Atlas and countless nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Vigil, daughter, Sylvia Powell, son, Alfonso Aguilar, daughters in law, Corina Aguilar and Carolyn Akers, son in law Tony Cordova; grandson Stephen Bennett, father and mother Ralph and Eulalia Vigil and sisters Teddy Wohlgemuth & Rose Timko.
The family wants to express special thanks to Ralph's niece Roberta and her husband Jim Waggoner, caretakers Suzanne and Jose Luis for their dedication to the care of Ralph in his final days, and many thanks also to the Alamogordo hospice group for their support
The Vigil family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the services.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 7, 2019