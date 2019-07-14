|
|
Rafael (Ralph) Vigil
Tularosa - Ralph Vigil, longtime resident of Tularosa, passed away peacefully on June 27th at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 9, 1924, in Tularosa. Ralph's funeral mass and rosary are scheduled for July 18, 2019, at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa. The rosary will begin at 9:30 am followed at 10:00 am by the funeral mass, burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tularosa. Father Marcel will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Ralph's grandsons Alfonso & Gilbert Aguilar, Matthew and Bill Cordova, Derek & Ryan Powell, Coy Erwin, John Akers and JD and Louis Vigil. There will be a reception following the burial at the Parish Hall on St. Francis Drive.
The Vigil family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 14, 2019