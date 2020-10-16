Rafaela Duran Martinez



Rafaela Duran Martinez, age 100, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on 7 October 2020.



Rafaela was born 24 October 1919 in San Francisco De Conchos, Chihuahua. A long-time resident of Alamogordo, she was an active and devout member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Rafaela was a fixture in her community. She was often seen at the local ICC fiesta and was a member of the Guadalupana Society throughout her lifetime. Rafaela was a source of pure and constant love, her five daughters, numerous grandchildren, and ultimately her great and great-great grandchildren could all attest to the warmth and love she was always ready to provide. In addition to giving her love, she enjoyed baking (her Christmas cookies are a treasured recipe among her granddaughters) and gardening (her yard was an endless oasis of adventure for her grandchildren and great grandchildren). She also enjoyed reading and passed that love down to her family. As a photographer and artist, she recorded our daily lives, another passion passed down, along with the scary, silly, and cautionary tales from her own youth. At any time in her life she made her family a priority and expressed joy at seeing them. There was never a shortage of food or love when she was present. She was a tiny powerhouse of a woman, with a strong, passionate personality which was always displayed when watching boxing or when she challenged her family to arm wrestling. Her strength helped raise and care for multiple generations.



She was the North Star, the center of our family and we will always feel her presence and guidance in our life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose A. Martinez, daughter, Maria J. Carter, and great-granddaughter, Michaela Caldwell, mother, Cayetana Duran, father, Amado Duran Tarango, six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Irene (Jack Fowley), Alvina, Brigida (Mark Garnes), and Estela (Fernando Monreal) , along with her grandchildren; Jack Fowley, Thomas Fowley, Michael Fowley, Johnny Herrera, Sonia Caldwell, Christine Martin, Melissa Wilde, Mark H. Garnes, III, Michelle Carter Sweeting, Jose Luis Martinez, Fernando Monreal, Jr, Vicky Monreal, Valerie Bigas, and Veronica Monreal.



In addition, her legacy continues with 24 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.



Services will be held for immediate family members only at Immaculate Conception Church.









