Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Ralph Kester

Ralph Kester Obituary
Ralph Kester

Alamogordo, NM - Ralph G Kester, age 91, passed away on December 28, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Ralph was born September 25, 1928 to Ralph and Elizabeth (Robeck) Kester in DuQuoin, Illinois .

He served in the US Air Force as a sergeant during World War II. After his service he graduated from Virginia Tech with his bachelor's degree in ceramic engineering. He then went to Columbus State Community College and graduated with a business degree. He then went to Ohio State and graduated with a master's degrees in engineering.

He worked for Guardian Industry as a glass engineer. When he retired from Guardian Industry, Ralph moved to Alamogordo, NM in 1993 where he went to work for H and R Block for several years.

He married Cecile Brown in 1958. She passed away August 1992. He married Helen M. Murphy on April 23, 1997 in Alamogordo, NM.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; his son, Ralph (Phyliss) Star of Alamogordo, NM; Chuck (Jane) Murphy of Dixon, IL; Cindy (Pat) Hazen of Rockford, IL; Sue (Craig) Danekas of Alamogordo, NM; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Rosary with reception will be held at the Alamogordo Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

The Kester family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
